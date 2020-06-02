Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Corecivic worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 61,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

