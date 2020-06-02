Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 33,314 Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47. Opera Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.04 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts forecast that Opera Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

