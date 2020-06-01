Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 184,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

