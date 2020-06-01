State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $133,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.