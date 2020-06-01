Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3,683.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CNO stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

