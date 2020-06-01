WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,711 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of ePlus worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,913,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

