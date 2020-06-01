Morgan Stanley Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $33.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.79.

DXC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

