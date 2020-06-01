Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

CDW opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.