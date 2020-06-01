Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,410 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $156,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Masco by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 790,367 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 532,501 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.