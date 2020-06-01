Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.58.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $185.82 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

