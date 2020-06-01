Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,285,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,276,000 after buying an additional 124,573 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 274,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 575.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.15.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

