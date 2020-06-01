Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

