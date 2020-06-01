Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

