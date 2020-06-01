Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Colfax worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Colfax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colfax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Colfax by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $28.06 on Monday. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, Director Liam Kelly purchased 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

