Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

