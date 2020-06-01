Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,895,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO opened at $190.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. TheStreet cut Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.