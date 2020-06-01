Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9,677.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $40.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, President Bob Farahi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

