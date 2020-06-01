H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 16.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 11.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,539,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 156,835 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 136.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 96,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HRB opened at $17.00 on Monday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

