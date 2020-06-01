Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 751.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $135.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

