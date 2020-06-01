Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,901 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

