Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 44,782 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of DXC Technology worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DXC Technology by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

DXC stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

