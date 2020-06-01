DA Davidson Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.48.

VEEV opened at $218.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $3,998,259. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

