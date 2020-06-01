SVB Leerink Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $167.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $166.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.48.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $218.87 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,259 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

