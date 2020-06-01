Stifel Nicolaus Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $166.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $88,006,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

