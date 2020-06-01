Stifel Nicolaus Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $166.00

Jun 1st, 2020

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $88,006,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.
H & R Block Inc Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,901 Shares of First American Financial Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 44,782 Shares of DXC Technology Co
DA Davidson Raises Veeva Systems Price Target to $235.00
