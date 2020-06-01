BMO Capital Markets Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $165.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

NYSE:VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VMware by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

