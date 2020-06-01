TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of TechnipFMC worth $155,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,532 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

