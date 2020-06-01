State Street Corp Has $165.67 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.43% of Unum Group worth $165,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

