VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.
VMware stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.
In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.