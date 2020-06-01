VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

VMware stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

