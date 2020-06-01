CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

CNO opened at $14.35 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

