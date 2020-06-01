Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,656 Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $37.92 on Monday. Shutterstock Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

