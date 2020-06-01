State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.54% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $142,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

NYSE KNX opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,110 shares of company stock worth $15,576,663 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

