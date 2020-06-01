Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 239.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

