Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,842 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,847,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

