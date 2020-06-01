State Street Corp Has $130.57 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Science Applications International worth $130,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

