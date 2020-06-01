Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Pacira Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCRX stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,196.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

