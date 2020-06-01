Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,818,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 156,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $13,497,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

