Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after purchasing an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,321 shares of company stock worth $1,182,726. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

