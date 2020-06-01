Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.12 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

CE opened at $89.91 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

