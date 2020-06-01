Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

ANET stock opened at $233.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,445 shares of company stock worth $8,785,303 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

