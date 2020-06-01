Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after buying an additional 926,762 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 117,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $145.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.