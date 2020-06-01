Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.25 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $38,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.