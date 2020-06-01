Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $21.95 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.