Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $9.93 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.67%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Frontline by 3.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,517,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 281.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,935 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Frontline by 22.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Frontline by 141.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.