Dell (NYSE:DELL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.12.

DELL opened at $49.64 on Friday. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Dell by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

