Nomura Instinet Boosts Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Nomura Instinet from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.12.

Get Dell alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.64 on Friday. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.