Nomura Instinet Boosts Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Nomura Instinet from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.12.
NYSE:DELL opened at $49.64 on Friday. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.