Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

MIE opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

