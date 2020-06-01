Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,609 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

