H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of H & R Block worth $144,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,666,000 after buying an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after buying an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after buying an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $17.00 on Monday. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research lowered their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.