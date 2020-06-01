Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.98% of Harley-Davidson worth $144,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $21.34 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

