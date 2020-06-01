State Street Corp Sells 131,151 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,902,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.30% of DXC Technology worth $144,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in DXC Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

DXC stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

